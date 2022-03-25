Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

BIV opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

