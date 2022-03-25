Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Falcon Wealth Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. 243,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,425. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

