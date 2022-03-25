Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 243,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,425. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

