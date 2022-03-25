Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67.

