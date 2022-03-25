Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,355,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

