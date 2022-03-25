Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

VAPO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -1.05.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

