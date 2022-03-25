Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veris Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

