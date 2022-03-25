Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.