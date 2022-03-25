Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of VIA opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.04. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Via Renewables by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

