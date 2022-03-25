Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VICR. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 147.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

