ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $16.30 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 656,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,013. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

