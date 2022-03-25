Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

