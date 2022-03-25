Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

