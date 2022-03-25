Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.