Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 6,206 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

QLD opened at $71.04 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

