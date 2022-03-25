Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.38).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY opened at GBX 949 ($12.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 882 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.