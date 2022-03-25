VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,468. VMware has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

