Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.23).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 124.86 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 16,693,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,856,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.20. The firm has a market cap of £33.63 billion and a PE ratio of -249.04. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

