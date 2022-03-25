VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

