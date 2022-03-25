Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT Raised to €230.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

VWAGY opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. Volkswagen has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

