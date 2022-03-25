Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €42.80 ($47.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.