Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Mar 25th, 2022

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €42.80 ($47.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

