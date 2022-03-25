W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $501.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.48 and a 200-day moving average of $471.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.08 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

