Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.04. 45,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $396.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.