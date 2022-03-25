Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.71 ($91.99).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €51.52 ($56.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.36.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

