Warburg Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.80 ($66.81).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

