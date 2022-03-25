Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) vs. National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Head to Head Analysis

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Warby Parker and National Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 3 5 0 2.63 National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38

Warby Parker currently has a consensus target price of $41.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. National Vision has a consensus target price of $55.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. Given National Vision’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $540.80 million 6.11 N/A N/A N/A National Vision $2.08 billion 1.71 $128.24 million $1.42 30.70

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

