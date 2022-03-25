Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $37.42

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $38.23. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 1,326 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

