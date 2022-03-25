Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $109.72 or 0.00247220 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $512,809.68 and approximately $69,777.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002410 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

