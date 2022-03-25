Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

WM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

