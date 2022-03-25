Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Up 12.4% After Strong Earnings

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

