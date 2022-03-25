WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,967. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

