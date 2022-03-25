WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 810 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.12. 2,003,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

