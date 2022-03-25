Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 536 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Celanese by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE CE opened at $143.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

