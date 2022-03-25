Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.