Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 56.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 30.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $334.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.