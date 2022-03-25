Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

