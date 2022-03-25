Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 14,364 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.