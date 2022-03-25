Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 739 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

