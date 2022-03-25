Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $568,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

DT opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.