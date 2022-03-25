Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Plug Power by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

PLUG stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

