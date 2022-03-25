WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.