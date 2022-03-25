Wells Fargo & Company Increases F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 321,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.