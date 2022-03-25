West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,356,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,046,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

