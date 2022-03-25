West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. 475,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

