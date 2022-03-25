West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.96. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

