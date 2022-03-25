West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.79. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

