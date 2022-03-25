West Branch Capital LLC Invests $104,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN traded up 2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 48.66. 12,804,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,616,070. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of 56.74.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

