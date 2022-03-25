West Branch Capital LLC Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $304.19 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

