West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.02. 2,946,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

