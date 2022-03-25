Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s current price.

WRN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The firm has a market cap of C$369.48 million and a PE ratio of -93.85. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

