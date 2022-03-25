Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s current price.
WRN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The firm has a market cap of C$369.48 million and a PE ratio of -93.85. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
